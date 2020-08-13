Hours after former Vice President Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate on Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke with Sean Hannity of Fox News ― and the conversation was all over the map.

Trump launched a 20-minute stream-of-consciousness attack on windmills, the Pulitzer Prize, his impeachment over a “perfect” phone call, former campaign rival Hillary Clinton and more. The president also claimed ― without evidence ― that the election will be “rigged” due to increased use of mail-in ballots.