Second Survivor From Capsized Cattle Ship Dies, Japan's Coast Guard Says

VIA REUTERS A Filipino crew member believed to be onboard Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying livestock and dozens of crew members that went missing after issuing a distress signal due to Typhoon Maysak, is rescued by a Japan Coast Guard boat during their search and rescue operation at the East China Sea, to the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan, in this handout photo taken on September 2, 2020 and provided by Japan Coast Guard.

Japan’s coast guard said the second survivor of a capsized cattle ship on its way to China from New Zealand, who had been pulled unconscious from the waters of the East China Sea on Friday, had died.

The coast guard had said the man was found unconscious about 120 km (75 miles) north-northwest of Amami Oshima island and transferred to a hospital.

A life jacket and cattle carcass were also collected from the same area, the coast guard said, and the search was continuing for 41 other crew members.

Three vessels, one airplane and two divers were taking part in the search for the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday after it sent a distress call as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.