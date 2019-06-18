Selena Gomez disclosed Tuesday what Bill Murray whispered to her at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

The bond they formed while shooting and traveling with the new zombie flick “The Dead Don’t Die” earned extra attention this week when Murray declared that he would have brought his costar home to meet his mother ― if his mom were alive.

The comment was well-intentioned and, Murray has explained, so was his chatter into Gomez’s ear on the Cannes red carpet. Photos of the moment raced through the internet, prompting speculation on what the heck he said.