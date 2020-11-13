Selena Gomez Will Play A Trailblazing Lesbian Mountaineer In A New Movie

﻿Selena Gomez will go to new heights for a forthcoming movie role.

The actor and singer has signed on to star in “In the Shadow of the Mountain,” a biopic about Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado. The film will be directed by Elgin James and based on Vásquez-Lavado’s memoir of the same name, due out in 2022 (there’s no release date yet for the movie).

Born in Lima, Vásquez-Lavado made history in 2016 when she became the first Peruvian woman to reach the peak of Mount Everest. Two years later, she became the first openly gay woman to have scaled the Seven Summits ― the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. The 46-year-old climber now lives in San Francisco.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Vásquez-Lavado said she was “honored and touched” that Gomez, whom she praised as “bold, talented, and brilliant,” had been chosen to play her.