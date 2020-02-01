Senate Republicans Block Witnesses In Trump’s Impeachment Trial

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will be the first such trial in US history to feature no witness testimony after Senate Republicans voted on Friday against hearing from any of the firsthand witnesses to the president’s conduct.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18 for withholding congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the country into investigating a domestic political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and for refusing to cooperate with the House’s investigation into that action.

Senate Republicans blocked efforts to subpoena new witnesses. The 51-49 vote came despite a report on January 26 that former national security adviser John Bolton would write in a forthcoming book that Trump specifically told him that he withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to obtain an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter. Bolton had said he would appear before the Senate to testify if subpoenaed.

But Senate Republicans had already planned to acquit Trump no matter the evidence before them. They refused to hear testimony from Trump’s closest aides. Before the trial even began, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he would not be an “impartial” juror.

Trump’s impeachment trial is now the only impeachment trial in US history to feature no witnesses. Every previous Senate impeachment trial of a president, federal judge or cabinet official featured witnesses.

The failure to call witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial comes after he refused to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry, an act that led to the article of impeachment charging obstruction of Congress. While previous presidents fought congressional efforts to obtain documents during impeachment investigations, none made such a blanket denial of documents and witnesses as Trump did.

But enough Republicans stood by Trump to get him off the hook, making his acquittal almost certain. Two Republicans, senator Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, said they would vote to hear from witnesses. But late on Thursday, senator Lamar Alexander, also considered a swing vote, said he would vote against witnesses.

Alexander said he didn’t need to hear from them to know the bar for impeachment hadn’t been met, even though he suggested it was clear Trump did what he was accused of. He said in a statement that it “was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation.” Senator Lisa Murkowski, also a swing vote, announced on Friday she would oppose calling witnesses.