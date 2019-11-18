Serena Williams Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Alexis Ohanian In Sweet Video

Serena Williams celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Alexis Ohanian with a sweet video on Instagram. The tennis legend shared a photo from her wedding with Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, on Saturday. The couple wed on Nov. 16, 2017, in New Orleans. Williams wrote in the post’s caption, “2 years and counting.” She jokingly added that Ohanian was still “putting up with me.”

In another post, Williams (who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company) recognized the special occasion by sharing a video montage capturing moments of the couple’s lives together, including sweet photos of their 2-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Ohanian also publicly celebrated the anniversary by sharing a photo on Instagram of him with Williams, his “ride or die.” “Always ready for the next black tie event ... Or Netflix & Chill night in,” Ohanian wrote.