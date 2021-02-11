American tennis player Serena Williams made an ace statement in her one-legged catsuit inspired during Monday and Wednesday’s matches at the Australian Open.

After revealing it was inspired by late Olympic sprint legend Florence Griffith Joyner iconic look, Williams has now admitted she didn’t have time to test out the “last minute outfit” and was worried about a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Speaking at her post-match press conference on Wednesday night after defeating Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic, the 39-year-old revealed she had to wear skin-toned underwear because the catsuit was see-through.

Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Serena Williams returns the ball during round 2 of the 2021 Australian Open on February 10 2020.

“It’s light,” she said. If you look up close, it’s actually breathable and it’s perforated, so it’s actually super light to a point where I need to make sure I’m wearing underwear. Nude colour, though.”

Two days earlier Williams spoke about the vision behind the look, saying she was “inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete.”

“Her outfits were always amazing,” she said in a press conference.

“We thought, ‘What can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court,’” she added, crediting her fashion team with the initial idea.

Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Serena Williams serves the ball during round 2 of the 2021 Australian Open on February 10 2020.

As reported by HuffPost’s Ron Dicker, Flo-Jo was known for making fashion statements on the track, including outfits that left one leg exposed and the other sheathed in clinging material.

She still holds world records in the 100 metres and 200 metres that she set in 1988.

Meanwhile Williams caused quite a stir with her ‘Black Panther’-inspired catsuit at the 2018 French Open. She wore a lavender tutu at the US Open that same year.

The story behind @serenawilliams's #AO2021 outfit 🙌 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xpN288AXsp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 8, 2021