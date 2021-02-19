‘I’m Done’: Serena Williams Cries, Walks Out On News Conference After Loss

Channel 9 Serena Williams walks out of her Australian Open press conference on Thursday.

Serena Williams cried and walked out of a news conference Thursday after another missed opportunity to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. (Watch the video below.)

Williams lost to Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 6-4, in an Australian Open semifinal, committing 24 errors.

Asked if the mistakes were merely because of a bad day, Williams lowered her head. “I don’t know,” she replied as she shook her head in tears. “I’m done.”

She then got up and left.

Earlier, Williams was asked if putting her hand over her heart as she departed the court at Rod Laver Arena signified her farewell. “If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone,” she answered.

Williams followed her tearful news conference with a more upbeat message on Instagram.

“Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens... I am so honoured to be able to play in front of you all,” she wrote.

Watch the video below.