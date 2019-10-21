Proud Mum Serena Williams Shares Darling Photos Of Daughter Olympia As A Flower Girl

Serena Williams on Saturday shared adorable photos of her daughter, Olympia, as a flower girl — a duty the tennis star said the two-year-old took “very seriously.”

Williams posted photos on Instagram of her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Olympia and herself attending Ohanian’s sister Hayley’s wedding together.

Olympia is seen in photos sporting a pink one-shoulder princess gown with a bow — and a huge smile to match.

“She took her flower girl job very seriously!!!” Williams wrote in the caption, adding a congratulatory note for the newlyweds.