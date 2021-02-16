Serena Williams Shares Sweet Video Of Her Coach Training Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Serena Williams’s daughter is getting in on the action at the 2021 Australian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion shared a video Sunday on Instagram showing her 3-year-old, Alexis Olympia (who’s often referred to as Olympia), playing tennis with Williams’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

The toddler can be seen in the video excitedly hitting the tennis ball as Mouratoglou coaches her.

“Tennis diaries,” Williams captioned the post.

Mouratoglou also celebrated the moment on social media by including a nod to Williams’s memorable 2017 Australian Open win, in which she won her 23rd Grand Slam title while pregnant with Olympia.

“Coached both 2017 Australian Open women’s champions today,” he tweeted.