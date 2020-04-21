Serena Williams Dodges Question About Close Friend Meghan Markle Like A Total Pro

Serena Williams is a pro at tennis ― and at staying tight-lipped about her friends.
The tennis champ showed her loyalty to her close pal Meghan Markle yet again Monday when she and her sister, fellow tennis star Venus Williams, joined supermodel Naomi Campbell for an interview on the “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube series.
“Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America? Meghan Markle?” Campbell asked during an hourlong chat about fashion, beauty, business and more.
“Don’t know what you’re talking about. Don’t know nothing about that,” Williams, who is one of Verizon Media’s global advisers, joked.
“Never seen her, never heard of her, don’t know her,” she added, with a nonchalant whistle.
Some listeners loved the line’s similarity to Mariah Carey’s famous “I don’t know her,” line, when she was asked about Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s.
Markle and her husband Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles last month after deciding to step back from royal duties in the UK. This week, the couple announced they would cut off communications with four British tabloids and have hinted that intrusive media coverage contributed to their decision to withdraw from their senior royal positions.
Williams has been friends with Markle since meeting at a Super Bowl party 10 years ago. The two have fiercely supported one another over the years. At the Australian Open earlier this year, when quizzed by a reporter about Markle’s decision to step back, Williams was just as dutiful.
“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” she said. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”