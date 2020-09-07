Serena Williams' Reaction To Seeing Daughter At US Open Is So Pure

The US Open might’ve ditched the crowd this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Serena Williams couldn’t have asked for a more adorable cheering section.

The tennis pro inched one step closer to taking home her 24th Grand Slam title Saturday after besting Sloane Stephens on the court in the third-round matchup between the two champions.

While the typically packed Arthur Ashe Stadium remained almost completely empty over the weekend, players’ friends and family were allowed to watch the matches. So, of course, Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, had front row seats — and both wore masks as a safety precaution.

“I hope that she saw her mama fighting,” Williams told reporters after the match, before saying “Hey, baby,” to her daughter.

But she was quick to joke that perhaps Olympia was a little preoccupied as mom battled her way to victory.

“I don’t think she was paying attention, between you and me,” Williams quipped. “She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs.”