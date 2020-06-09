Serena Williams Reacts To Alexis Ohanian's Decision To Step Down From Reddit Board

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian appeared on Instagram Live on Saturday to address the entrepreneur’s decision to step down from the board of Reddit.

Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit 15 years ago, announced his decision to step back after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer, which sparked ongoing protests against racism and police brutality around the world.

“I have resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a Black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the Black community, chiefly to curb racial hate,” Ohanian said in an Instagram post on Friday. “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his Black daughter when she asks: What did you do?”

The investor said in a subsequent Instagram Live alongside Williams that his decision was based on what he could do to fight racism besides donating.

“When I thought about what Reddit needs, what business needed now more than ever was someone that had a position of power to say, ’There are too many white faces around the table, there have been for too long,” he said.

Williams said that she was “shocked” by her husband’s decision.