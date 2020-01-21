Serena Williams Has Slick Response To Meghan Markle Question

ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Serena Williams was named The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.(Ian West/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Serena Williams knows how to gently hit back, too.

A reporter at the Australian Open on Monday asked the tennis champ to address her friend Meghan Markle stepping back from her senior role in the British royal family.

“What are your feelings about that?” the reporter asked at a news conference, as seen in the clip above. “Have you spoken to her?”

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” answered Williams, who is also one of Verizon Media’s global advisers. “But good try. You tried. You did good.”