Serena Williams's Toddler Olympia Hilariously Derails Mum's Beauty Video

Serena Williams’s daughter knows how to give the people what they truly want. The tennis star offered fans an insight into her morning routine in an Instagram video posted Monday, in which she attempted to walk through her skin care regime. Her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, however, stole the show.

Sporting a robe and hair bonnet, the 38-year-old explains that she often shows her night routines but never shows what she does in the morning. As she applies a Knesko Diamond Radiance eye mask, doing her best to talk through the steps, Olympia babbles nonstop and waves two beauty blenders around. “Are you OK?” Williams hilariously asks during the chatter. The video ends with an exasperated “Olympia...” from mom after the bub spritzes some mist near the camera. ″@OlympiaOhanian is still too young for eye masks but she sure can work that beauty blender!” she captioned the adorable clip.