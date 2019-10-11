‘Sesame Street’ Tackles Opioid Epidemic With Muppet Whose Mom Has An Addiction

“Sesame Street” is continuing its effort to help kids navigate more complex life issues by tackling the opioid crisis. Karli, a green Muppet with two yellow pigtails, was introduced in May as a character in foster care who still has a relationship with her biological mother.

On Wednesday, Sesame Workshop announced that the show would be exploring Karli’s backstory, which includes that her mother has an addiction. Elmo and other popular characters will “learn what Karli is going through and help their friend to cope” in videos and other materials available through the Sesame Street in Communities program — a free online resource intended to help parents, caregivers, social workers, therapists and other working with children in these situations.

Flynn Larsen/Sesame Workshop/AP Salia Woodbury, 10, whose parents are in recovery from addiction, with "Sesame Street" character Karli.

Sesame Workshop said it has decided to create content focused on the topic of addiction, given that data shows 5.7 million children under the age of 11 live in households with a parent who deals with substance abuse. “There’s nothing else out there that addresses substance abuse for young, young kids from their perspective,” said Kama Einhorn, a senior content manager with Sesame Workshop of its new Karli content. More than 130 people die every day on average in the U.S. due to opioids, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. In 2017, more than 70,000 people died of opioid overdoses ― with almost 68% of these deaths involving an illicit or prescription opioid such as OxyContin, an addictive painkiller. The deaths led the Centers of Disease Control to declare a public health emergency. Einhorn added that if a parent experiencing addiction “can take one thing away when they watch it with their kids... then that serves the purpose.”

Noam Galai via Getty Images Julia of "Sesame Street" at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.