Seth Meyers on Wednesday said the smoking gun in the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal is right under the president’s nose.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” noted how Trump “literally said the words ‘I would like you to do us a favor’” during his July phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly pressured his counterpart to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Remember during the Russia investigation when everyone wondered if there would be a smoking gun?” asked Meyers. “Well, this is the smoking gun. It turns out the smoking gun was Donald Trump’s mouth the whole time.”

Check out the clip below.