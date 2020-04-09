Seth Meyers Shares Sweet Stories 'We Need Right Now' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Seth Meyers on Tuesday took some time out from criticizing President Donald Trump’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic to shine a light on some of the more uplifting stories to emerge from the crisis.

“This is the kind of story we need right now,” the “Late Night” host declared after detailing each act of kindness or incident that could elicit a smile ― from the liquor distillery giving away hand sanitiSer to Matthew McConaughey hosting a virtual bingo game for senior citizens.

