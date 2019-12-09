GENA DRAY via REUTERS A fire blazes across bush in Newnes Plateau, New South Wales, Australia, December 7, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video on December 8, 2019. Gena Dray via REUTERS

Exhausted firefighters in New South Wales used slightly easing weather conditions on Sunday to bring bushfires under control ahead of forecast of soaring temperatures for next week.

There were 96 fires burning in NSW with only about a half contained and more than 1,600 firefighters deployed to do back burning and create containment lines.

Sydney with its population of 5.2 million has been blanketed by unhealthy haze and smoke for weeks, with conditions worsening on Friday as several fires merged into a giant blaze that may take weeks to put out.

Australia has been through some devastating bushfires before during its hot summers, but fire officials have said that this earlier-than-usual wave of fires has been one of the most persistent and largest.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Australia’s ABC television on Sunday that temperatures will be raising to above normal by Tuesday, reaching 40 Celsius, threatening the spread of the fires and new blazes.