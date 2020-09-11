The Sex Education Cast Could Not Be More Excited To Return To Work As Series 3 Gets Underway

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The Sex Education cast looked like they could not be more excited about returning to work, as production on the Netflix series resumes.

Stars including Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield were seen in a new video, which showed the cast’s hilarious preparations for their return to set.

In the clip, which was shared on Twitter with the announcement series three was now in production, Asa brandished his beard trimmer to remove his facial hair and mulled over which board games to take with him to set.