Listen to ‘Born And Raised’ on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

If we don’t talk about it, it’s not happening ... right? Sex can be a big taboo in many immigrant family households — but not always. And it hasn’t stopped the children of immigrants from educating themselves or exploring their sexualities.

In this episode of “Born And Raised: Love,” hosts Alisha Sawhney and Al Donato uncover some raunchy misadventures, break down stereotypes, and get real about sex talk and family.