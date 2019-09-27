PeopleImages via Getty Images Karezza (sometimes called coitus reservatus) is more about connecting than climaxing.

Sex that doesn’t culminate in orgasm (for both partners, ideally) is often written off as crappy sex. But for those practicing the sex technique known as “karezza,” not climaxing isn’t a failure at all — it’s the point. Karezza, which comes from the Italian word for caress (“carezza”), prioritises gentle, affectionate forms of intercourse that don’t end in orgasm, with the goal of boosting intimacy, improving communication and deepening connection. It may also include other bonding behaviours like soft touching, kissing, deep breathing, gazing, cuddling and skin-to-skin contact. “Karezza’s goal is not about orgasming, nor is it about the tension and excitement that produces orgasms,” Jesse Kahn, a sex therapist and director of the Gender & Sexuality Therapy Center in New York, told HuffPost. “It’s much slower and low tension.” Doctor Alice Bunker Stockham (and badass 19th-century feminist) is credited with coining the term in her 1896 book “Karezza, Ethics of Marriage.” “She advocated karezza for a number of reasons: as a method of birth control — perhaps not the best method since the ‘pre-ejaculate fluid’ released by the penis can contain live sperm — as a practice to encourage and enhance marital intimacy and improve equality between the sexes by prioritising female sexual pleasure,” said New Jersey sex therapist and neuroscientist Nan Wise, who noted the practice has roots in Tantric and Taoist principles. We asked sex experts to teach us more about karezza and how it might be able to reignite the spark in your stale relationship.

What To Know Before You Try It You don’t need to be in a serious, committed relationship to practice karezza — anyone can benefit from the experience of slowing down and tuning into sensations in their own body while connecting with their partner, Wise said. But given how intimate the experience can get, karezza might be better suited for people who have established trust, mutual respect and feel comfortable around each other, Afton said. “It’s not the best fit for a casual encounter, unless both parties are interested in getting an oxytocin bath that will likely accelerate the emotional bonding between partners,” she said. So Afton wouldn’t recommend trying karezza on a first date, with someone demonstrating red flag behaviour, or anyone “your gut is telling you isn’t trustworthy.” Below, experts share the advice they’d offer to people interested in trying karezza: Check in with yourself first. Doing some solo work beforehand — including mindfulness techniques like meditation and yoga — can teach you how to cultivate awareness and help clarify your own desires. Masturbating can help you get in touch with your body and tune into pleasurable sensations. “We need to learn how to play our own pleasure instruments — our bodies — before we can play in a band — or have sex with another person,” Wise said. Communicate with your partner before, during and after the experience. Talk about what you each hope to get out of the experience. Lay down some ground rules so you’re both clear on which elements (physical or emotional) you’re interested in exploring, and anything you want to avoid. If your partner hasn’t heard of karezza, share what you’ve learned, encourage them to do their own research and make sure they’re on board with it. “Just like any other sex act, karezza requires enthusiastic consent at every stage of the experience,” Afton said. Start gradually and build up from there. If you’re more accustomed to fast-and-furious, orgasm-driven sex, karezza may be a big departure from the norm. Slowing things down may feel odd at first so take small steps to make things more comfortable for you and your partner. “First, try just spending a session with each other where you focus on touching each other all over your bodies. Don’t even think of it as ‘sex,’ just think of it as trying to slow down and pay more attention to touch,” Marin said. “Then try doing a session where you exchange hand jobs, but don’t allow each other to orgasm. Then try it with oral sex. Then with intercourse, if that’s a part of your sex life.” Find little ways to bond, physically and emotionally. That might be in-sync breathing, massaging, kissing or eye contact — whatever brings you closer to your partner. “Consider what positions close or open the current of energy moving between you,” Afton said. “Placing each other’s hands on your hearts, layering limbs, mirroring positions and synching breath patterns can all heighten sensation and deepen your connection.” As Kahn said: “There is not one set way to perform karezza — find what works for you.” And stay present using your breath and by focusing on the different sensations. “Imagine your partner’s body as a conduit of energy because it is,” Afton said. “Infuse every motion with gentleness, curiosity and a desire to learn from the experience.” And if you do orgasm, don’t beat yourself up over it. Although orgasming isn’t part of karezza, if it does happen for you or your partner, know that it’s not a failure. While you’re not aiming for climax, you shouldn’t be focusing all of your attention on avoiding it either. Sex Ed for Grown-Ups is a series tackling everything you didn’t learn about sex in school — beyond the birds and the bees. Keep checking back for more expert-based articles and personal stories.