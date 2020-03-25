Shang Chi's Simu Liu Melts Hearts With Guitar As He Social Distances Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Canadian actor and Shang Chi star Simu Liu has been getting creative while social distancing in Australia. The 30-year-old lead star has had extra time on his hands after production of the Marvel film was shut down in Sydney when director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to get a Covid-19 test.

With international travel restrictions, Simu hasn’t returned to Canada, and instead been keeping his fans updated on his time Down Under. Over the weekend he managed to melt hearts, sharing a rendition of John Mayer’s song, ‘Waiting On the World to Change’, emphasising it’s a message that’s relevant in this time of a global pandemic.

“Just me and my guitar, waiting on the world to change,” he wrote on Instagram. “Stay safe, stay vigilante; we will get through it together.” Making a cheeky reference to his Kim’s Convenience character Jung Kim, he then added the hashtag, “#jungmayer”. Fans were impressed, with one commenting: “damn he can sing too?? anything this man can’t do???” Another wrote, “I needed this. I’m feeling bad today so seeing this brought a smile to my face..” Earlier this month Shang Chi paused production at Sydney’s Fox Studios, after director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to test for coronavirus after exposure to people who could have had it.

Instagram/simuliu Shang Chi actor Simu Liu has been keeping fans updated on time in Sydney and the racism he's faced amid the coronavirus crisis.