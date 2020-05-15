Sharon Osbourne Fuels Body Image Debate With Cringey Take On Adele's Weight Loss

Days after Adele surprised fans with a snapshot of her newly svelte figure, Sharon Osbourne is weighing in.

Appearing on “The Talk” Tuesday, Osbourne said Adele looks “absolutely fantastic,” and that she “totally understands” the singer-songwriter’s decision to slim down.

“It was her time to lose weight, that’s all, in her journey, in her life,” she said. “I’m happy for her, and everyone should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn’t do it for anybody else but herself, and so everybody should be happy for her.”

To mark her 32nd birthday on May 6, Adele posted an Instagram photo of herself posed beside a massive floral arrangement while expressing her thanks to those on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.