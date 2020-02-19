Sharon Osbourne Looks Like A Different Person After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Thanks to celebrity colorist Jack Martin, “The Talk” co-host is now sporting white hair instead of the signature burgundy tresses she’s had for years.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” Martin wrote in the caption of his post. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

According to Martin, Osbourne had grown “very tired” of dyeing her hair once a week but felt “obligated” to do so since she works on television.

“It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore,” he added.

According to his Instagram account, Martin was also responsible for Jane Fonda’s vibrant white hue at this year’s Academy Awards.