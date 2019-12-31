Sharon Stone’s basic instinct drove her to Bumble for romance, but the dating app temporarily rejected her.
The actor tweeted Sunday night that Bumble had closed her account after “some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” She also posted the official notice she received.
“Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?” she wrote. “Don’t shut me out of the hive.”
Hours later, a Bumble rep informed Stone that her account had been unblocked and promised her it wouldn’t happen again. “Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey,” Bumble editorial director Clare O’Connor quipped.
But in the hours that Stone was excluded from the dating platform, Twitter users had some humorous takes on her Bumble struggle.
Stone, a 61-year-old mother of three, was linked to real estate mogul Angelo Boffa in 2018 but told People in October of that year that she didn’t mind not having a partner.
“I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won’t be a single parent,” she said at the time. “Then, eventually you realize, I think it’s better. I’m no longer hoping for someone.”