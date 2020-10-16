Sharon Stone Explains Why She's No Longer Dating: 'I've Had It'

“I just feel like I don’t need another kid,” she added, as Barrymore let out a big laugh. “I don’t want any insincerity and baloney and game playing.”

“I’ve had it with dating,” Stone told the daytime TV host, as Barrymore said she agreed with the declaration. “Because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. And I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more.”

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actor, 62, told Barrymore that she’s “done dating” ― and explained her reasons why.

Stone said she isn’t sure how to say it in a “politically correct” way, but she doesn’t feel that “men are at the same place that women are right now.”

“I just feel, like, that men that I’m meeting ― I have really good men friends, but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots,” the actor said.

Stone has three sons and has been married twice before: to journalist and editor Phil Bronstein and to author and producer Michael Greenburg.

A couple of years ago, Stone told People magazine that she was through looking for a partner.