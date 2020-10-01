'Shattered' Demi Lovato Drops Breakup Anthem Days After Calling Off Engagement

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Demi Lovato’s romance with actor Max Ehrich was cool for the summer, but it sure got messy for the fall.

After the couple called it quits last week, just two months after announcing their engagement, they’ve been taking shots at each other over how exactly the breakup went down.

Ehrich has claimed that he found out about the split “through a tabloid,” while sources close to Lovato have maintained he knew ahead of time and she is ”completely embarrassed” by his recent Instagram outbursts.

Now, the singer has cut through the noise by leaking her new single “Still Have Me” with no promotion, announcing the song on Twitter Wednesday with a simple message: “Music is always there for me.”