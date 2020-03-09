'She Really Is Beautiful Innit' – Head Boy Steals The Show As Meghan Markle Surprises School Pupils

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in front of hundreds of pupils in Dagenham on Friday – but it was the school’s head boy who stole the show. In one of her last solo engagements as a working royal, the Duchess of Sussex met with delighted pupils at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham to discuss International Women’s Day.

In a speech addressing the school’s boys in particular, she urged them to “continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way. “You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them. “Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe and let’s all just rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year.” The duchess also extended an invitation to the school’s boys, asking one of them to come up and explain the importance of International Women’s Day. Head boy Aker Okoye, 16, jumped at the chance to take to the stage. Greeting the duchess with what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek, he told his fellow pupils: “She really is beautiful innit. I had to speak the truth there.” With a smile, Meghan praised Aker’s “incredible confidence”. Footage of the moment has been shared widely on social media, with Twitter users praising Okoye’s bold approach.

“She really is beautiful innit”



Man, I love being British 😭😂pic.twitter.com/KGg6Hiygbv — De'Graft Mensah (@DGMensah) March 7, 2020

This kid- bravery, honesty and pure swag 💜😂 and the way Meghan responds 🙏🏽 Gorgeous. https://t.co/wL3jYlrrio — Rachel C. Boyle (@RachelCBoyle1) March 8, 2020

Omg this boy actually got up on stage in front of a whole ITV news crew to shoot his shot with Meghan I ADORE IT 😭😭 https://t.co/BmudmOXs6G — Otegha K. Uwagba (@OteghaUwagba) March 8, 2020