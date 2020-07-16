The Voice Australia's Sheldon Riley Unveils A Helluva Voice On 'America's Got Talent'

Former ‘The Voice Australia’ contestant Sheldon Riley had the drama and attitude to start ― and the voice to finish ― on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tuesday. (Watch his full performance below.)

Amid a mix of auditions from home and in a near-empty auditorium, the veil-wearing Riley made his entrance onto the ‘AGT’ stage by ignoring judge Simon Cowell’s questions and turning his back to all of the panelists.

He then turned back around and began singing Billie Eilish’s ‘idontwannabeyouanymore’. By the time he turned it up on the “if tear drops could be bottled” lyric, it was clear the hopeful had the chops.