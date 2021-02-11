Shocking New Capitol Security Footage Shows How Close Rioters Came To Lawmakers

Democrats shared US Capitol security video from the Jan. 6 insurrection showing rioters entering the capitol and police officer Eugene Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) away from the protesters.

The footage, part of their presentation during day two of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, was made public for the first time Wednesday. It offered another perspective of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, including that of a police officer, that day. Two more police officers died by suicide in the days after the riot.

As seen in the never-before-seen security footage, filmed from inside the Capitol, rioters pounded and beat the windows until they broke open.

Dozens of rioters can be seen pouring into the hallways, in apparent search for the Senate chamber. Some of the first people who broke into the Capitol wore tactical gear, and one was holding a baseball bat.

One rioter could be seen in a QAnon shirt, while another was holding a Confederate flag.