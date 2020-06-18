Simon Cowell Asks Girl To Change Song Twice Onstage. Girl Doesn't Fold.

Ashley Marina didn’t crumble.

Tough-love judge Simon Cowell stopped the 12-year-old from Pittsburgh midway through a rendition of “Anyway” on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. He told her the music was “overbearing.”

He then asked her to sing a different song a cappella, allowing that she had a good voice. Ashley obliged, again showing vocal chops on “Opportunity.”

Nuh-uh, Simon said. “I think you brought the wrong songs with you today.”