Simon Cowell Hospitalised After Breaking Back In E-Bike Accident

Music mogul Simon Cowell was hospitalised on Saturday after breaking his back at his Malibu, California, home.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge and executive producer was reportedly testing out a new electric bicycle in the courtyard of his home when he fell off the vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery later in the evening.

A spokesperson told People that the 60-year-old is “doing fine” after the accident.

“Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening,” Cowell’s representative told the outlet. “He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In May, Cowell said he was enjoying spending more family time with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, and their son, Eric, during the coronavirus lockdown, including backyard camping adventures and cooking.