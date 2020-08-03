The Olympic champion gymnast posted a cheek-to-cheek picture with Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens on Sunday, announcing: “It’s just us.”

Simone Biles is Insta-officially doing cartwheels over her new boyfriend.

Biles and former gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. split up in March after three years together. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she told Vogue in July. “But it was for the best.”

Biles hinted last month that a new relationship was blossoming by posting a birthday wish for Owens on her Instagram stories ― with a picture of the Texans’ safety giving her a piggyback ride.

Owens, 25, from Missouri Western State, played in one game for the Texans last season and is listed on the active roster as training camp has begun.

His game is bound to improve with Biles’ G.O.A.T. influence.