Sir Tom Jones put in an appearance during Friday night’s edition of Graham Norton’s show, impressing viewers with his vocal prowess as he performed his latest single.

However, his unusual wardrobe choice also generated a lot of conversation online.

The 80-year-old crooner was seen sporting a black overcoat (was he not worried about not feeling the benefit when he left the studio??) with white detail as he chatted to Graham about his life and career.