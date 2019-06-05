If you think “straight pride parades” should really be a thing, the members of Smash Mouth are looking at you with their fingers and their thumbs in the shape of an “L” on their foreheads.

At least that’s the impression from a tweet posted Tuesday by the band that gave the world the 1999 hit “All Star.”

The tweet didn’t mince words, though it also didn’t explain what inspired it. It may have been a response to news that organizers in Boston are planning to hold a “straight pride parade” in August, as Pride.com noted.

“Straight Pride Parade?????” read the tweet from the band’s official account. “FUCK OFF!!!!!!!!” (That’s five question marks and eight exclamation points, for those keeping score.)