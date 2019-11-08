Pumpkin season is upon us. Love or or hate it, we’re seeing it everywhere ― in lattes, in desserts, in cereals, in dog treats, in ice cream, in snacks and, my personal favorite, in cocktail mixes. Even George Clooney has jumped on the pumpkin bandwagon ― his team at Casamigos recently released a pumpkin-spiced cocktail mix to go along with their famous tequila.

While you may think of pumpkin in pies or other sweet desserts, it’s actually the perfect ingredient to add a touch of sweetness and depth to a savory recipe. After all, if you think about it, it’s just a squash like all the others.

One of my favorite ways to incorporate it is by stirring it into a béchamel sauce (the fancy French word for milk thickened with butter and flour) when making mac and cheese. Not only is it a great way to sneak some vegetables into your diet, but it makes the sauce even creamier and more decadent. There’s no need to be scared ― it’s not an overwhelming pumpkin flavor. It’s mild enough that even my 2-year-old, who only likes chicken nuggets, ate it.