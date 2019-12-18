An Australian woman was in for a massive shock when she stumbled upon a deadly snake in none other than her bathroom drawer recently. Two to three feet in length, the highly venomous eastern brown snake slithered its way into a secured cabinet, and was found curled up underneath some of her bathroom essentials. Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, the company called to the residence in Woombye, Queensland to handle the scaly intruder, shared photos of the snake scarily blended in with items such as lotions and toilet paper.

“Wowzers!! You would definitely not be expecting this when you open the top drawer in your bathroom,” read the Facebook post caption. “This cheeky little brown snake had found himself a nice little hiding spot. Thanks to Donnie for heading out and relocating this guy! What a surprise! It just goes to show that snakes can basically hide anywhere!” Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie said the incident was quite serious as eastern brown snakes are “the second most deadliest snakes in the world”.

He said the extremely hot conditions across Australia explain more snakes making their way into homes to cool off, and in this case it’s believed the woman’s door was left open or the snake entered through a gap under a door. “This time of year, and especially when we’ve had that heatwave two days ago, every snake we were catching was inside someone’s house,” McKenzie told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday. “During this time of year as we go into summer, snakes will enter the house more and more in search of shelter to try and cool down.”