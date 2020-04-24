Newly Discovered Snake Gets A Fitting 'Harry Potter' Moniker

They’re not quite Basilisks, but there are now more of Salazar Slytherin’s snakes out in the world. A team of scientists in India named a new species of green pit vipers Trimeresurus salazar, after the character in J.K Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. The findings were published last week in the Zoosystematics and Evolution journal.

The study’s authors explained that the name came from the “co-founder of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the founder of the House of Slytherin - Salazar Slytherin.” “He was a Parselmouth that links him to serpents,” they said, and suggested that the snake be commonly known as “Salazar’s pit viper.”