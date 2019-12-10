Representative Devin Nunes is being mocked on Twitter after claiming that he’s the victim of someone who “stalked” him.

However, the image he shared on Twitter was of reporter Lee Fang of The Intercept ― and footage doesn’t show stalking, but rather ordinary reporting.

Video from the scene shows Fang identifying himself, then calmly attempting to question Nunes outside a $15,000-a-plate GOP fundraiser on Saturday.

Fang asked Nunes about his contacts with Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani ― attorney to President Donald Trump ― who has been indicted on federal campaign finance charges.

The House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report released last week includes phone records from AT&T showing multiple calls between Nunes and Parnas.

“What was the content of those calls?” Fang asked. “Were you part of this effort to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Hunter Biden?”