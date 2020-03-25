We’re at the point in this pandemic where the “new normal” has set in, even if none of it feels normal. Aside from the many closures, layoffs and postponements, the daily fabric of our lives has shifted dramatically, and we’re having to figure out creative ways to do things that were so straightforward, in the Before. Like meeting a tiny new family member for the first time.

In a poignant picture from Ireland that went viral over the weekend, a father holds his newborn son up by the window so that his own dad can safely catch a glimpse from outside. The look on this grandfather’s face as he gazes at his new grandchild is one of affection, but also deep yearning.

“He is looking forward to holding the baby soon,” Emma Gallagher, the baby’s aunt, wrote on Twitter.

“Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time,” her caption read.