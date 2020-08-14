A 'Socially Distanced' Venue Held Its First Concert, And It's An Introvert's Dream

Footage from a pandemic-era concert in England is blowing up on social media, but unlike some recent viral shows in the US, it won’t leave viewers wanting to take a hand-sanitiser bath.

Roughly 2,500 fans gathered Tuesday for the premiere concert at Britain’s first music venue dedicated to accommodating social distance. The Virgin Money Unity Arena, in England’s northeast in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, kicked off the first of its scheduled events with a show by English rock singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

The pop-up venue bills itself as the first of its kind, giving hope to an entertainment industry brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has 500 separated viewing sites, most with raised metal platforms. The spaces are about 6 feet apart and fit up to five people, all of whom must arrive in the same car.