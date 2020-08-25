Sofia Vergara Breaks Silence On Ellen DeGeneres Amid Misconduct Allegations

Sofia Vergara broke her silence after a video surfaced earlier this month showing clips of Ellen DeGeneres’ purportedly mocking the actor’s accent to her face. The video, which has nearly 8 million views, is comprised of three appearances by Vergara on DeGeneres’ daytime talk show. It was a part of a longer Twitter thread based on the comedian’s behaviour. In the beginning of the video, DeGeneres says she’s going to “teach” Vergara an English word, tells the actor in the second clip that her accent “has gotten worse” and then, during an interview with Reese Witherspoon and Vergara, says that the “Modern Family” star’s English has “gotten better.”

Ellen conintually mocking Sofia Vergara’s Spanish accent pic.twitter.com/UuHEjqB4pw — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) August 14, 2020

Vergara, who was born in Colombia, seemingly spoke out in reference to the viral video compilation in a tweet on Friday, attaching a YouTube video of her full appearance on DeGeneres’ show (seen in the beginning of the viral clip). “Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke,” she wrote. To Vergara’s point, when celebrities appear on talk shows, the hosts (or their team of writers) will normally go over material and ask for stories beforehand to bring up during their appearance. Still, the mocking Vergara’s accent ― and by extension her ethnicity ― raised questions about the propriety of Degeneres’ jokes.

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020