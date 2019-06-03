“And if you look out the right side of the aircraft Mr President, you’ll see a erm...”
Believe it or not the end of this sentence is “massive penis” after student and environmentalist Ollie Nancarrow etched one into the English countryside.
Posting on Twitter and Facebook, he wrote: “Guess who’s been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath... Please share and let’s see how far we can spread the welcome!”
Nancarrow is not alone in his climate change – hundreds of experts have urged Theresa May to confront Trump over his approach to the issue during his state visit this week.
A letter signed by 250 academics from universities and research bodies across the UK states the US president’s “refusal” to tackle global warming is “increasing risks for lives and livelihoods” around the world.
The experts praise the UK’s international role in tackling climate change but say Trump’s visit is “incompatible” with it while he is “undermining” US domestic and international efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.
The giant phallus is just one of many eye-catching protests set to welcome President Trump to the UK on Monday as he arrives for his state visit, the Press Association reports.
The president has previously called climate change a “Chinese hoax” and “bullshit”.
The now-legendary giant inflatable Trump baby blimp is expected to fly over London after its owners reached their fundraising target.
Organisers plan to fly the 20ft blimp above Parliament Square for two hours from 9am on Tuesday.
The blimp, which can be flown up to 100ft in the air, depicts the US president wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone.