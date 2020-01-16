Sam Springsteen, Son Of Rock Icon Bruce Springsteen, Sworn In As Firefighter

Sam Springsteen, the youngest son of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, is the Jersey City Fire Department’s newest recruit. The 26-year-old was sworn in alongside 14 other firefighters at a ceremony at Jersey City’s City Hall on Tuesday as his parents, “The Boss” and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, and his brother, Evan Springsteen, proudly looked on.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa applauded as their son Sam Springsteen was sworn in as a Jersey City Fire Department recruit on Tuesday.

“It was a long road,” Bruce Springsteen told CBS New York in a short interview about his son, viewable above. “He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we’re just excited for him today.” Photographs released by the Jersey City Mayor’s Office show Sam Springsteen saluting during his swearing-in:

ASSOCIATED PRESS Photographs released by the Jersey City Mayor’s Office show Sam Springsteen saluting during his swearing-in.

Father and son were also pictured embracing:

ASSOCIATED PRESS Bruce Springsteen embraced his son Sam Springsteen after he was sworn in as a firefighter.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop described Bruce Springsteen and Scialfa in a tweet as “such nice” people. “We got to spend some time in my office talking about music but more than that they’re proud parents of a new JC firefighter,” Fulop said. “Congrats to all the new FF joining the best FD anywhere.”

Sam Springsteen graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014. His mother marked the occasion with this Instagram post:

Sam Springsteen later served as a volunteer firefighter at three different stations before taking his civil service exam. Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony followed five months of training at the Public Safety Training Academy in Morristown, New Jersey. “It wasn’t easy,” he said.

Bruce Glikas via Getty Images Sam Springsteen, left, pictured with his Sirius XM host brother, Evan, his mother, Patti Scialfa, his father, Bruce, and his equestrian rider sister, Jessica, at the Tony Awards in 2018.