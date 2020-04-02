Sophie Turner Masters Her Isolation Routine With Joe Jonas

“I don’t understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing,” the “ Game of Thrones ” alum told Conan O’Brien . “All you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home, right?”

Sophie Turner said Tuesday she’s a homebody who’s glad to abide by isolation rules during the coronavirus pandemic. (See the video above.)

O’Brien, in a home version of his talk show “Conan,” lightly noted that infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t recommend getting sloshed. “Yeah, but he’s thinking it, and you know he’s doing the same thing,” Turner responded with a laugh.

Turner, who once won hearts by chugging a glass of wine on the Jumbotron at Madison Square Garden, is reportedly expecting the couple’s first child, so she may be laying off the stuff. But she has worked husband pop star Joe Jonas into the housebound booze routine.

While he DJs, she plays bartender. “I give him tequila shots,” the “Survive” star said. “He’ll, like, text me and be like, what time is it? And then I’ll reply from the kitchen, shot time and bring him a shot.”

Asked what time this happens, Turner wryly answered, “There’s no rules in quarantine.”