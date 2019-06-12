Sorry Guys, There Is A ‘Male Biological Clock’ And This Is How It Impacts Your Fertility

“Don’t leave it too late.” It’s a phrase most women circling 30 will have heard if they’ve ever expressed a desire to have children in the future – often from well-meaning relatives, echoing newspaper headlines. Far less is said about how a man’s chance of conceiving a child also decreases with age, despite the fact men are choosing to become fathers later in life. The average age of new fathers is now 33.3 years, up from 32.9 years in 2013, while 10% of new dads are now aged 40-44, and 5.1% over 45. “There is a ticking male biological clock,” says Sarah Norcross, director of fertility campaign group Progress Educational Trust, citing studies that show men over 40 are half as likely to get their partners pregnant as men under 25. “Miscarriage rates rise,” she adds, “and the likelihood of having a child with Down’s syndrome increases. Research also suggests an association between advanced paternal age and higher risk of preterm birth, schizophrenia and autism.” [Read More: How Do Men Really Feel About Taking The Male Contraceptive Pill?]

Getty/HuffPost UK

Despite the fact the quality and quantity of men’s sperm declines with age, traditionally, says Norcross, fertility has been viewed as a “female issue”. Darren, 27, from Kent agrees. “I have never had a chat about fertility with other men,” he says. “But I do think about it and with the whole ‘not getting any younger’ stigma often attached to women having kids, it is something that I believe men should talk about more.” Research indicates male fertility isn’t something men – or their partners – can ignore. Last year data from the The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, which regulates fertility treatment in the UK, found the most common reason for a couple to seek fertility treatment was male fertility problems. It’s not always easy to pinpoint the cause of an individual’s low sperm count. It can be down to lifestyle factors (such as excessive alcohol consumption or smoking), a hormone imbalance, or genetics. But age is also known to be a contributing factor. “Men are irrefutably half of the fertility equation,” says Norcross. “Fertility is a male issue.” Professor Geeta Nargund, founder and medical director of Create Fertility clinics, believes media reports of male celebrities becoming fathers well into their fifties and sixties skew some men’s perceptions of fertility. It is possible for men to become fathers much older than women, but fertility isn’t a given. Clients are sometimes surprised when she tells them the statistics on male infertility. “These figures often come as a shock to men, as it is the woman who has to go through fertility treatment, and men can be less likely to speak with family or friends about their difficulties with conceiving,” she says.