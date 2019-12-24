Tilbrook Estate Wine industry representatives say the fires have potentially wiped out a third of wine production.

Uncontrolled fires that ripped through South Australia this week have engulfed some of the region’s famous vineyards, forcing winemakers to take to social media to plead for donations. David Bowley’s 72-acre property in the Adelaide Hills was among vineyards in the state’s prominent wine region “completely destroyed” by bushfires. “The worst day in our history. I am completely broken,” Bowley, who owns Vinteloper wines, wrote on Instagram as he shared photos of his burnt property. About six kilometres south of Vinteloper, James Edward Tilbrook of Tilbrook Estate is seeking help to rebuild his lost assets.

“We have nothing left, except a few cases of museum stock at our home and literally 48 bottles of current vintage wine,” Tilbrook wrote on his Facebook page. In a separate post that had images of incinerated bottled wines and melted bottles, he urged his friends and followers to help pay for rebuilding. “First target is to get Vintage. Then the next target is to get the wine in bottle,” he wrote. “That’s three to 12 months from Vintage. Once we have wine again we are back in business. It’s just getting to that point and that’s where we need your help.”

Huffpost Australia Burnt South Australia winery.