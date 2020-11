South Australia Cluster Grows As Restrictions Imposed To Contain The Spread

Kelly Barnes via Getty Images People queuing at the COVID-19 Testing site at Parafield Airport on November 16, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.

South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a rapid spike in the state’s first outbreak since April, prompting officials to impose social distancing restrictions.

The Parafield Cluster grew only slightly to 20 on Tuesday, the Guardian reported.

The cluster also prompted some other Australian states to reimpose strict quarantine measures on anybody arriving from South Australia - just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he expected all internal borders to be open by Christmas.

South Australia authorities first reported three locally-acquired COVID-19 cases on Sunday, saying the outbreak was caused by a worker from a quarantine hotel infecting family members. By Monday, case numbers had jumped to 17.

“We are facing our biggest test to date,” South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said, as he announced new social distancing rules and re-introduced restrictions at restaurants, cafes and gyms.

“We are working around the clock to stay ahead of this cluster. We cannot wait to see how bad this gets.”

Marshall ordered the closure of gyms, recreational facilities, community sports and play cafes. The numbers of people at funerals were capped at 50, while church services were restricted to 100 people. Pubs, clubs and restaurants are capped at 100 people per venue, and a maximum booking of 10 people.

Marshall also advised people to work from home, avoid unnecessary travel and wear a mask where social distancing was not possible.

See full list of new restrictions below: