David Mariuz via Getty Images South Australian Premier Steven Marshall speaks to the media during a COVID19 briefing at the State Administration centre on November 17, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a coronavirus outbreak that has now expanded to 22 new cases, warning that the strain of virus detected was especially worrying.

All schools, takeaway food, pubs, cafes and universities will be closed.

School will stay open only for children of essential carers and vulnerable children.

Regional travel is not approved either, Marshall said.

“We need this circuit breaker, this community pause. This is about South Australia pausing so that we stay ahead of the virus,” he said.

The restrictions come into effect as of midnight on Wednesday and will include the closure of gyms, play cafes and trampoline parks and the cancellation of indoor and outdoor community sport and trainings.

Masks will also be mandatory in South Australia, a rule Victoria has had in place since July.